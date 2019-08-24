Colossal lashes in just one go! The volume-plumping formula contains collagen and the Mega Brush instantly achieves 9X the volume, all without any clumps. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers.Step 1. Sweep the Mega Brush from the root to tip of lashes to create instant volume. Step 2. Do not let mascara dry in between coats. Step 3. Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.To safeguard purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If a change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly.