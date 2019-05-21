Bioderma

Max Sun Mist Spf50+

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Escentual

Very high UVA and UVB protection in a flash with the Bioderma Photoderm MAX Sun Mist SPF50+, a spray-on sunscreen for the face and body that you can use on-the-go. This convenient sun mist from Bioderma is suitable for all skin types, its excellent tolerance ideal for even the most sensitive of skin and can be used on the complexion as well as all over the body. It offers high-level protection with a minimal-fuss application. Simply spray the product onto the skin, and you’re done! It’s transparent and lightly scented mist has a refreshing and hydrating texture. Photoderm MAX Sun Mist’s very water resistant formulation is perfect for outdoor activities and will even work for hairy areas of the skin. Its wide-angle spray offers continuous diffusion for an even application. Containing powerful UV filters and patented Cellular BIOprotection to activate the skin’s natural defences, it protects cells and will also combat premature ageing while shielding your skin from the sun.