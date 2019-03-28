Milk Makeup

Matte Bronzer

£20.50

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Sun-kissed skin in a stick – this creamy bronzing stick delivers bronzed skin in one easy swipe. The lightweight formula is ultra-blendable and buildable, granting a barely-there tint through to a week-on-the-beach glow. Its bronzing powers aren’t just confined to your face – swipe it over collarbones, legs, arms or wherever you want a sun-kissed glow. It wouldn’t be Milk Makeup if it wasn’t infused with plenty of good-for-you ingredients. Mango butter, peach nectar and avocado oil provide a nourishing hit, keeping skin hydrated throughout the day. Choose between two gorgeous shades: the bronzy ‘Baked’ and the deep brown ‘Blaze’.