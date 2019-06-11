Matilda Floral Guipure-lace Cotton-blend Dress
£1730.00
At MatchesFashion.com
The intricate blue, green and yellow floral guipure lace defining this Matilda dress was unveiled in Cecilie Bahnsen's SS19 runway show. It's crafted exclusively for MATCHESFASHION.COM from a cotton blend with a fitted smock bodice, followed by a voluminous flared skirt and is suspended from ultra-fine shoulder straps. Style it with a statement bag and kitten heels to attend an outdoor wedding.
More from Cecilie Bahnsen
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
+ Sophie Bille Brahe Tiered Mattelassé Silk-blend Dress
$1210.00
fromNet-A-Porter