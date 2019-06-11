Matilda Floral Guipure-lace Cotton-blend Dress

£1730.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

The intricate blue, green and yellow floral guipure lace defining this Matilda dress was unveiled in Cecilie Bahnsen's SS19 runway show. It's crafted exclusively for MATCHESFASHION.COM from a cotton blend with a fitted smock bodice, followed by a voluminous flared skirt and is suspended from ultra-fine shoulder straps. Style it with a statement bag and kitten heels to attend an outdoor wedding.