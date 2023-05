Maison Margiela

Matcha Meditation Diffuser

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Diffuse the peaceful and joyful feeling brought by meditation. The Matcha Meditation Diffuser recreates at home the peaceful and joyful feeling brought by meditation. You can imagine a peaceful moment with oneself, all senses awaken as your mind escapes transported by the soothing stream of matcha tea.