Mariah Twist Earrings

Discover these very glamour twisted Hoops ! They are very trendy and perfect for all occasions. Outside Diameter : 2 cm / 0,7'' Weight : 3g Lenght : 3,8 cm/ 1,7'' Closure: Post back Material : Heavy Gold Plated, Made in France. 3-5 Microns (Fine quality, above standard requirement) Nickel Free Water-resistant/Long-lasting #NoFastFashion. We work with century-old and well-established goldsmiths in Paris to deliver high-end and long-lasting jewelry. One-year warranty offered.