Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Loeffler Randall

Maria Beaded Heart-shape Top-handle Bag

$275.00
At Bergdorf Goodman
Loeffler Randall "Maria" heart-shaped bag, covered with faceted metallic beads. Shoulder straps, 13" drop. Open top with double snap closure. 8"H x 9.5"W x 1"D. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
11 Bag Trends We're Betting Big On For 2019
by Eliza Huber