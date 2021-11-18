Bond-Eye

Mara One Piece

$220.00

At Bond-Eye

Meet the Mara One Piece—our #1 all-time best-selling cut and a favourite for form-fitting style. - Plunge neckline one piece - Low, scoop back - Twin needle finish - stays in place where you put it - Wide shoulder straps for support - Adjustable coverage - can be worn cheeky to mid - Adjustable leg - can be worn high or low on the hip - Stretches over small to large bust sizes Love this neckline but want to try it in a bikini? Take a look at the Scout.