SheaMoisture

Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Shampoo

$10.49

Buy Now Review It

At SheaMoisture

This sulfate-free shampoo gently cleanses while infusing hair with intensive moisture,reconstructive proteins and shine enhancing nutrients. Formulated with certified organic Shea Butter, ultra-moisturizing Manuka Honey and Yogurt in a reparative formula to restore moisture and transform coarse hair, improving smoothness, texture and manageability. Leaves strands fully restored to their healthy state and looking their best.