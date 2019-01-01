Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Attico
Manu Velvet Flats
$795.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Attico's 'Manu' flats have been made in Italy from plush velvet with exaggerated buckles adding a modern flair. Wear this almond-toe style with everything from denim to mini dresses.
Featured in 1 story
These Designer Fall Picks Are Everything
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Malone Souliers
Glitter Ballerinas
$529.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
Milk & Honey
Hudson
$199.00
from
Milk & Honey
BUY
DETAILS
Sam Edelman
'felicia' Calf Hair Flat
$109.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Lanvin
Two-tone Leather Ballet Flats
$545.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Attico
DETAILS
Attico
Mini Feather-embellished Sequined Pouch
$755.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Bicolor Crepe And Satin Enverse Wrap Dress
$1385.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Velvet Robe Dress
£879.00
£527.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Sequin & Velvet Midi Robe Dress
$2390.00
$1075.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
Vince
Destin Leather & Nylon Sandals
$195.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Malone Souliers
Simona Rope-strap Espadrille Sandals
£395.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
EGO
Zoe Lace Up Rope Espadrille Sandal In Orange
£32.99
£19.98
from
Ego
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Jayme Rope Sandals
£18.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted