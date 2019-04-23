SKU: #9022668
Taryn Rose 360º Comfort System
Enjoy this cozy river-inspired sandal for a fun a sporty look.
Premium leather upper in a metallic sheen with gold-tone hardware accents.
Adjustable hook-and-loop closures ensure easy on-and-off wear and a secure fit.
Soft leather lining ensures an abrasion-free environment for all-day wear.
Cushioned footbed contours to foot with every step.
Jute-wrapped midsole adds a cool contrast.
Embossed synthetic outsole.
Imported.
Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.
Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.
Measurements:
Weight: 13 oz