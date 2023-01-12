WellWithinTheWyld

Due to demand we have made this apart of our lineup from here on out! We also added a new color option; a black/gray speckled concrete base. Just released 12/29! This diffuser mimic's our best selling wood grain diffuser. Made the exact same, but will a different base material and color! Ultrasonic, glass dome and speckled concrete diffuser with amazing output of your favorite essential oils! Choose between our skye white or ash black concrete base option. Has multiple light settings. Measurements: 7" circumference and is almost 6" tall. It holds 200ml of water. Run time: continuously for 4-5 hours & intermittently diffuse for 6-8 hours. **NOTE: This is not a Young Living product.**