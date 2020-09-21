L'Oreal Paris

Voluminous Butterfly Mascara

Stretch and extend your lashes like wings! L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Mascara is a volumizing mascara that creates a fanned-out lash look. Its revolutionary Butterfly Brush, with asymmetrical lash line shape, extends and lifts outer corner lashes to give you a winged-out effect, instantly volumizing lashes at the roots and stretching lashes outward. The unique Cocoon Fibers instantly wrap lashes in a soft, delicate veil to create silky, spectacular lashes that flutter. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.To use: Place brush at base of lashes and gently sweep up to tip.To safeguard L’Oreal purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute mascara with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other eye cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated or infected. Consult a physician promptly.