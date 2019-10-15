L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Colorista Semi-permanent Hair Color, Blonde/bleached Hair

Colorista allows you to play with hair color without the commitment. Customize your look and transform your style. Choose your favorite colorista shade or mix with the clear mixer to create custom pastel tones. Fades in 4 to 8 shampoos so you can play again!For light blonde or bleached hairSemi-permanent hair color created with pure direct dyes in a conditioning hair maskNo ammonia, no peroxideIngredientsD192790/1 Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, HC Blue No. 15, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Fumaric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Basic Yellow 57, Basic Red 51, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride.DirectionsChoose the sections of your hair you want to color to customize your look and apply. Wait 15 to 30 minutes. Rinse and style as usual.WarningsImportant: Hair color and bleaches contain ingredients which may cause allergic and/or other types of reactions. A skin allergy test is required 48-hour before each use of a hair color product. Bleaches contain persulfates. Bleaches and high-lift hair color shades cannot be used on relaxed hair; for other hair color shades, wait at least 14 days after bleaching, relaxing or perming before coloring. This is a safety summary. Read all product labeling and instructions completely prior to use.