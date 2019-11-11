Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Wild Fable
Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Cropped T-shirt
$6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Women's cropped mock-neck tee fashioned in solid black with horizontal white stripes in a tie-dye design. Long-sleeve top made with added spandex to lend all-day stretch.
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Women's Soft Knit Long-sleeve Layering Top
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Softwear Stretch Long-sleeve Turtleneck Top
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top
$18.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
Arket
Oversized Poplin Shirt
£59.00
from
Arket
BUY
More from Wild Fable
Wild Fable
Long-sleeve Zip-up Puffer Jacket
$30.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Cropped T-shirt
$6.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Velvet Cover Puff Plastic Headband - Wild Fable™ Black
C$11.07
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Animal Print Long Sleeve Crewneck Oversized Sweater
$37.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Tops
Cuddl Duds
Women's Soft Knit Long-sleeve Layering Top
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Softwear Stretch Long-sleeve Turtleneck Top
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top
$18.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
Arket
Oversized Poplin Shirt
£59.00
from
Arket
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted