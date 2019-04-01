Search
Bloomsbury Publishing

Long Live The Tribe Of Fatherless Girls: A Memoir By T Kira Madden

$17.70
At Amazon
A memoir this fearless is bound to change readers' lives. In Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls, T Kira Madden fearlessly retreads her childhood, and crystallizes the moments that made her — for better or for worse. From the start of her memory, T Kira had to be the “parent” to her parents, a pill-addicted woman and a businessman who would eventually be arrested for fraud. In a series of emotionally honest and incisive essays, Madden describes what it took to survive this journey "out." She turns her strange childhood into a page-turner.
