Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Opening Ceremony

Logo Jacquard Cardigan

$350.00
At Opening Ceremony
This unisex cardigan features a slightly oversized fit with buttons down the front. A tonal patchwork-inspired jacquard weave spells out Opening Ceremony in each block. Cardigan Long-sleeve Jacquard weave Button-front 100% Cotton
Featured in 1 story
19 Checkered Pieces To Buy Right Now
by Michelle Li