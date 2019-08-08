Living Proof

Living Proof Full Shampoo is a gentle, yet thoroughly cleansing shampoo that helps to transform fine, flat hair to look, feel and behave like naturally full, thick hair. Powered by Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), Full Shampoo is the first step to: removing residue for natural fullness and body, helping to repel dirt and oil to keep hair cleaner longer, preparing hair for maximum fullness Full Shampoo is ideal for fine, flat hair. It is sulfate-free and silicone-free. Safe and formulated for color and chemically treated hair.