SnyderandSonsNursery

Live Parlor Palms

(Chamaedorea elegans) A beautiful small palm commonly grown as a potted houseplant. Has pinnate (feather like) dark green fronds and grows to a height of 4 to 6 feet in height. Liking partial to full shade, regular watering in well draining soil, a soil ph between 6.0 to 6.8 and cold hardy to USDA Zone 10a (30 degrees F). works great as potted houseplants, solitary or group grown and grown as under story plants in shaded flowerbeds.