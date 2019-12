Makeup Obsession

Get obsessed with this versatile collection of neutral lip glossses from Makeup Obsession. This non-sticky formula is richly pigmented for high coverage colour and a beautifully glossy finish. Apply alone, mix the shades or layer over your favourite lip liner for a customised finish that will make your lips shine. Vegan. Cruelty free.