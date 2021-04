Muun

Lint Woven-straw Tote Bag

$205.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Muuñ's beige straw Lint bag is expertly handmade by Ghanaian artisans with an intricate open weave, recalling traditional baskets. It's crafted with an internal canvas pouch that secures with a knotted top, then suspends from twin top handles and a slender strap.