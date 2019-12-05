ChopSabers

Lightsaber Chopsticks

$9.99

Be the life of the party with your friends and family by owning a pair of these uniquely designed utensils. compact and so you can carry them easily in your pocket. Only for Ages 12 and older. Care Instructions: Important! These do not have custom designed handles. They are thick plastic stickers that fold over to cover the battery compartment in place by a couple of screws. Please change the batteries with caution and do not wash the handle or get it wet. Only hand wash using dish soap on the section that touches food. Do not immerse in Water. This is why they are very inexpensive and affordable compared to other models out there. Please handle with care.