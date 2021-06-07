Pai Skincare

Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil

£33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Pai Skincare’s delicate cleansing oil works to gently cleanse and refresh your complexion, effectively lifting away dirt and build-ups without stripping it of essential moisture. The formula is suitable for using on even sensitive skin and eyes, but will make light work of stubborn SPF, makeup and grime, promoting a softer, cleaner surface without any stinging. There’s no need to rub, making the whole process a smooth process from start to finish. Formulated using Rosehip Fruit Extract, the cleanser leaves your skin with a radiant, natural-looking glow. It’s full of nourishing Omegas 3, 6 and 9, which come together to support normal repair cycles while Carotenoids offer protection against external damage with their antioxidant properties. Suitable for all skin types. Suitable for vegans and cruelty-free.