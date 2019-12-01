Wade Logan

Lift Top Coffee Table + Desk With Storage

Make the most of your living room with this versatile coffee table, featuring a lift-up tabletop that raises to reveal a hidden storage compartment for magazines, books, and more. Its convertible top provides the perfect place to get to work on your laptop as you watch TV, while the neutral finish on its manufactured wood and laminate top allows it to blend with your existing color palette. Beyond practical, this piece is founded atop four splayed metal legs with a polished chrome finish, offering a nod to mid-century modern style. Assembly is required.