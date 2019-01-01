Libbey

Libbey Vineyard Assorted Clear Wine Glasses, Set Of 12

$21.62

If your lifelong dream puts you in a villa somewhere along the Tuscan riviera, we're right there with you. We're wine lovers, too! And while you may not be ready to quit your job and move to Italian coast just yet, you can enjoy a tart Chianti on a chilly winter's day or a fruity Vernaccia over dinner. And when you do, you'll want to get the full experience with just the right glassware: the Libbey Vineyard Reserve 12-piece Glass Stemware Set. Whatever varietal you prefer, you know you'll have just the right shape to bring out your blend's distinct aroma. The Chardonnay Chablis wine glasses will help your white wines' light, subtle tastes come to life, while the taller, wider Merlot Bordeaux glasses emphasize the bold, spicy flavors that your red wines boast. Your party guests will boast, too - they'll rave over the classy, modern look and hold of your whole matching set, while you humbly mull over your well-sipped glass. After all, your very own vineyard is just a daydream away. Perfect pack for holiday party hosting - from Thanksgiving to birthdays to showers Two distinct glass shapes designed to emphasize flavors of both red and white wines Durable and dishwasher safe for quick, easy cleanup Made lead-free in the USA Includes 6, 19.7-ounce Merlot Bordeaux wine glasses and 6, 18-ounce Chardonnay Chablis wine glasses