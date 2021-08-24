Levi's

Levi’s® X Naomi Osaka Lace Up Shorts

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Inspired by a childhood spent drawing clothes and competing in so-called "fashion battles" with her sister, Naomi brings bits of everything she loves to this special collaboration—like her rich Japanese Haitian heritage, respect for Mother Nature and zeal for all things sporty femme. Levi's® X Naomi Osaka Lace Up Shorts are reworked from men’s jeans and feature adjustable lacing at the back. As part of the Levi’s® x Naomi Osaka collection, this piece is crafted from upcycled denim. So you can feel as good on the inside as you look on the outside. We call that a win-win. Crafted from upcycled denim Adjustable lace-up back panel for a custom fit Combines bold femininity with a sporty attitude Light to medium wash denim See More Style # A24810000 Color: Indigo How it Fits Relaxed fit Sits at your waist Straight leg Composition & Care 75% cotton, 24% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 1% elastane Upcycled Denim Light stretch Zip fly 5-pocket styling TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG Wash your Lace Up Shorts like you would our jeans: sparingly with spot treating if needed. This increases its lifespan and saves natural resources. When you eventually launder it, wash and dry it inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended. Imported