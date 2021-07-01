Levi's

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

$69.50 $26.06

Details Size & Fit Fabric Stretch: Low-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Mid-weight, low-stretch denim Frayed hem Button fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 99% cotton/1% elastane Wash cold Imported, Macau Style #LEVIV20706 The style that made Levi's legendary. These low-key cutoffs are based on the label's iconic 501 jeans. Thanks to a classic faded wash and easy fraying at the hem, you'll find yourself coming back to these shorts all the time this summer. Show More