GREENSTELL

Laundry Hamper With 2 Removable Liner Bags

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

Handwoven Craftsmanship: The Greenstell laundry hamper is meticulously crafted from durable synthetic rattan material, which is waterproof and moistureproof. The hampers are handmade and each piece is unique therefore slight variations exist. The waterproof floor mat is added to ensure your clothing is not making contact with the floor. The bright natural finish and delicate weaving is suitable for any furniture design style and will work perfectly in your bathroom or laundry room Laundry made Easy: No need to carry an armful of clothes to the washer, simply remove the liner bag secured from the hamper and carry laundry with ease. The metal handles on both sides make carrying the hamper from room to room in the house simple and easy Perfect Storage: Divided laundry hamper makes sorting and organizing laundry simple and easy, the cloth lining is made with a high quality stitching process. we also provide a replacement cloth lining for your convenience Leading Quality: The thickened iron wire frame of the main body increases the load bearing ability and gives a large space inside. The large hamper can easily accommodate all of your dirty clothes, and a PU decorative handle has been added as well. The easy open lid offers easy access to put your clothes in the basket, keeping your room nice and tidy with your dirty clothes put away is a cinch with the Greenstell laundry hamper Dimensions & After-Sales Guarantee: Our laundry baskets are available in two sizes: 110L Size:22.2(L)*13.3(W)* 24(H) inch, 90L Size:18.3(L)*13.3(W)*24(H) inch. Our customers are extremely important to us so we provide a 45 day Money-Back Guarantee and 12 a Month Warranty. If you have any problems, please contact us through Amazon and we will take great care of you