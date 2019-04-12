This one of a kind vertical cluster ring features a 6mm round blue topaz, 9x8mm asscher cut emerald, 10mm round blue topaz, and 7x5mm oval cabochon emerald in 14k yellow gold with our signature lash setting.
Due to the handmade nature of this item, each piece is unique & the variations are considered part of the beauty of the design. Buying handmade means that you are supporting a craft and design community.
Our gemstones are traceable from mine to market. Learn more about how we support new efforts in responsible mining.