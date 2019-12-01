Grande Cosmetics

Lash Enhancing Serum

$65.00 $45.50

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Apply GrandeLASH-MD using a single stroke on your eyelid just above your upper lash line (like a liquid eyeliner). Remember, you’re applying to the skin closest to the lashes (the lash root) - not the actual lashes. Do not get product in the eye. If you do, flush with warm water. Use once daily and allow 1-2 minutes for the serum to fully dry. Due to the length of the lash cycle, apply every day for a full 3 months. After desired improvement is achieved, apply every other day for maintenance. GrandeLASH-MD requires continued use to maintain enhancement. Beauty Tip: You don’t need multiple applications or double dips. Using more than instructed will not yield quicker results. One dip into the bottle is enough for both eyes. If your eyes or skin are sensitive, perform a skin patch test 24 hours prior to use by applying product behind ear or on inside of elbow. If itching or irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. Warning: Do not get into the eye. If you do, flush with warm water. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing, under the age of 18 or undergoing chemotherapy. Keep out of reach of children. If redness or irritation occurs, stop using product. Consult physician before use if you are being treated for an eye condition. For more information, read box insert. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Sodium Citrate, Panthenol, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Geogard Ultra, Polysorbate 20, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Yeast Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Prodew 300, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Arctostaphylos Uva-Ursi Leaf Extract, Natrosol 250 HHX, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Triethanolamine, Cloprostenol Isopropyl Ester Brand Story Grande Cosmetics uses clinically proven formulas and natural ingredients to create peptide-infused, care-free application cosmetics with inst