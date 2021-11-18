Gucci

Large Herbarium Print Notebook

$375.00

Style ‎661731 2ZKBZ 8967 This notebook is crafted primarily from Demetra. Created with the same processes used for tanning, the new material offers pliable and resilient performance with a supple finish. The eco-friendly material combines animal-free raw materials primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources. Part of a selection of stationery that recalls vintage school books, the Herbarium pattern decorates this large notebook. Appearing throughout the Gucci universe the botanical motif is inspired by Alessandro Michele’s personal vintage print collection. Ivory and brick red Herbarium print Demetra—crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources Brick red Demetra spine with Gucci logo—crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources 120 pages Lined pages Large size: W16cm x H22.5cm x D1.3cm Made in Italy Print