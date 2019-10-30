AlvaQ

Lace Midi Dress

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

Polyester + Spandex Zipper closure Adjustable Spaghetti Strap, Back Zipper Stand out in the super cute, elegant Hollow Lace Nude Illusion Midi Party Dress The Lace Hollow design creates a sexy front and glamorous back look Perfect for cocktail, club, prom, party and all kinds of formal occasions and casual or Join a Wedding Bridesmaid Please refer to size details in last picture before you purchase.Hand Wash Carefully,Low Temperature for Washing,Can not High Temperature Ironing.