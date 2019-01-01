Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Zella
Lace It Up Sports Bra
$49.00
$29.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Athletic Gear That Won't Set You Back
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
Athleta
Eagle Pose Bra
$49.00
from
Athleta
BUY
T by Alexander Wang
Monochrome Mesh Sports Bra
$106.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
P.E Nation
Big Ticket Crop Top
$86.00
$60.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Michi
Siren Bra
$155.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Zella
Zella
Zellness Cozy High Waist Leggings
£56.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
£51.69
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Activewear
Under Armour
Ua Play Up 3.0
$25.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Heatgear® Armour Shine Ankle Crop
$50.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
NSF
Sayde Slouchy Sweatpants
$250.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Good American
Icon High Waist Biker Shorts
$65.00
$38.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted