Basic Swim

La Premiere Bottom

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Basic Swim

La Premiere Bottom by Basic Swim in White Nylon & Spandex - Minimal Coverage. Mesh Liner Hip: Small: 32" - 35" Medium: 35" - 37" Large: 37" - 39" Kait is 5'8 - 34B and wears a Medium Top & Small bottom.