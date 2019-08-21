Kristen Ess

Kristin Ess Strand Healing Reconstructive Moisture Mask

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Kristin Ess Strand Healing Reconstructive Moisture MaskI like my hair masks to have slip so I can easily distribute them throughout the hair. This mask is softening and detangling, but not heavy. It's a universal treatment for anyone looking to reverse dryness.Contains Zip-Up Technology™, our proprietary strengthening complex designed to ""zip-up"" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade.Cruelty-free | Color + Keratin Safe | Free of Sulfates, Parabens and PhthalatesKey FeaturesFor all hair types. Moisture reviving. Strand softening. Deeply nourishing. Sulfate-free.