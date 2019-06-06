Ooni

Koda Gas-powered Outdoor Pizza Oven

$299.00

At Ooni

Ooni Koda fires out jaw-dropping pizzas in 60 seconds flat. No assembly, no mess, no fuss. Cooking outdoors with gas has never been so simple (or so beautiful). Ready right out of the box, the super compact Ooni Koda is good to go in seconds. Simply flip open the foldable legs, insert the stone baking board, and connect to a gas tank. Bring your pizza game to any outdoor party thanks to Ooni Koda's award-winning, portable design, crafted for ultimate speed, convenience and ease of use. Featuring instant gas ignition, Ooni Koda is ready to cook in 15 minutes and can reach temperatures up to 932°F (500°C). Use the heat control dial to cook Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds, right through to roasted fish, vegetables and steaks. "[It's. proven to be the easiest backyard pizza oven that I've tried so far… if you've ever been intimidated by the idea of making pizza, the Koda is one of the most convenient and affordable ways to do it." – WIRED