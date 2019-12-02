Kitsch

Kitsch Dual Edge Brush And Comb

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Kitsch Dual Edge Brush and Comb is a must-have addition to your styling kit. The dual sides work together to help tame short, unruly baby hairs near your hairline. Use the 100% soft nylon brush side to groom the hairline by gently laying the hairs down against the scalp. The mini comb is perfect for defining and separating even the shortest hairs. Add your favorite styling gel to the mix to polish your style. Perfect for bangs, hairline, eyebrows, and lashes!