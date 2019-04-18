KitchenAid

Kitchenaid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-head Stand Mixer - Ksm96

$349.99

Whether you're looking for a great housewarming gift for newlyweds, or you simply want to expand your kitchen appliances to take your culinary skills to the next level, the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer makes a great choice. The 4.5-quart stand mixer features 10 speed settings to easily mix, knead and whip your favorite ingredients for a variety of cooking and baking tasks. For even greater versatility, the power hub is designed to use the motor's power to operate optional attachments from food grinders to pasta makers to juicers - turning your simple kitchen into a complete culinary center. The rugged all-metal construction ensures long life and quiet operation, while rubber feet anchor it securely while in use. From whipping up dozens of cookies in a single batch to crafting homemade ravioli the whole family will enjoy, this tilt-head stand mixer will become a quick favorite in your kitchen.