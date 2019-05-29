Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Apiece Apart
Kimono Shirt Dress
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Azalea
A graphic maxi dress that is sure to be a show stopper! Striped shirtdress with front button closure, adjustable drawstring waist, and puffed sleeves with elasticated cuffs. Side pockets.
Featured in 1 story
18 Belted Shirtdresses To Button Up Your Look
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Sleeveless Textured V-neck Faux Wrap Dress
$139.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
Graphic Wave Skater Dress
$58.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Skater Dress In Indie Summer Print
$95.27
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Cedric Charlier
Multi Stripe Asymmetric Dress
$552.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
More from Apiece Apart
DETAILS
Apiece Apart
Ruffled Broderie Anglaise-trimmed Cotton-voile Jumpsuit
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Apiece Apart
Laguna Shirt Dress
$325.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Apiece Apart
Galicia Wide Leg Pant
$295.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Apiece Apart
Lypie Tiered Ruffle Striped-cotton Maxi Dress
$395.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted