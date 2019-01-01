Just when you thought Killawatt couldn't get any better. Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo enters the highlight game with the same creamy texture of the original in a new, mega-reflective, foil-like finish. With intense metallic edge, these buildable, color-rich luminizers come in rule-defying shades that look equally killer on all skin tones. When it comes to choosing a shade, there's no wrong answer.
Take a cue from Rihanna's personal highlighting technique and rev up your glow with vibrant pops of chrome color. Rihanna's no-limit approach to highlighting is all about layer Killawatt Foil to create colorful dimension from cheeks to eyes to temples - blurring the line where your highlight begins and eyeshadow ends.
Like the bestselling Killawatt you know and love, Killawatt Foil keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its weightless longwear formular - a cream-powder hybrid that instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort. Another win: it's loaded with extra fine, ultra-smooth shimmer to make all your hyper-metallic gleams come true.