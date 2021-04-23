Storets

Kayla Tiered Shirt Dress

$79.90

Kayla Tiered Shirt Dress We are loving all things romantic vibes! This dress features a shirt dress design, a collared neck, a comfy fit silhouette, and a tiered hem detail * Product Specification 100% Polyester * Flat Measurement: S/M: Shoulder: 32㎝ (12.6in) / Bust: 51㎝ (20.1in) / Sleeve: 60㎝ (23.6in) / Waist: 57㎝ (22.4in) / Hem: 101㎝ (39.8in) / Length: 84.5㎝ (33.3in) / * Professional Clean Only / Do Not Tumble Dry Model's height is 5'7" (174cm) Bust 32in Waist 23in Hip 35in and wearing S/M Size information (Unit : inch) S/M Shoulder 12.6 Bust 20.1 Sleeve 23.6 Waist 22.4 Hem 39.8 Length 33.3 - The above measurement size is'length of section'. please note. - Depending on the measurement method, there may be an error of 0.5~1inch. - The product color may differ slightly from the actual color depending on the resolution of the user's monitor. Wear information Season Spring Fall Summer Winter Fit Slim Moderate Loose Elasticity Nonelastic Moderate Highly Elastic Thickness Thin Moderate Thick Weight Light Moderate Heavy Lining Unlined Partially Lined Fully Lined Sheer Non-Sheer Semi-Sheer Sheer Touch Soft Moderate Rough