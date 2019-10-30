Karen Walker

Karen Walker Pure Silk Spot Full Length Pj

$259.95

Buy Now Review It

At Papinelle

Co-designed by Papinelle and Karen Walker, these limited edition Spot PJ's are made from pure silk and are elegantly piped. Karen Walker's designs cleverly play with cultural subtext, juxtaposing luxe and street, masculine and feminine, folk and utility, creating pieces that are both directional and wearable. 100% Silk Button down shirt front Elastic waist with drawstring on pant Length: Shirt: 67cm; Pants: Inside Leg: 72cm (Small) Gentle Machine Wash. Follow care instructions provided Our models are a size 8-10 and wear a Small in these images.