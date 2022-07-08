Jane Iredale

Just Kissed Lip And Cheek Stain

$32.00 $25.60

Buy Now Review It

Playful glamour meets everyday style, in Manolo Blahnik’s show-stopping spin on the Arizona sandal. This rich new visions line sublimely reinvents the Arizona with luxurious upper in velvet, microfiber-lined French piping, and the inspired embellishment of Birkenstock’s buckle with crystals. Marrying chic and comfort, Manolo Blahnik for BIRKENSTOCK embraces a soulful spin on favourites. Paired with Birkenstock’s anatomically shaped footbed, this Arizona shows the true potential and everyday glamour that you deserve from your favourite pair. Upper: Luxurious upper made of velvet, execution with French piping in color-matching smooth leather, lined with microfiber for highest comfort Footbed: Anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, covered with premium black smooth nappa leather Sole: EVA Branding: Silver “Manolo Blahnik for BIRKENSTOCK” branding on the footbed lining Packaging: Exclusive polka-dot shoebox and dustbag in Manolo Blahnik design