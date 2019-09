Gucci

Jordaan Leather Loafers

£540.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Gucci updates its iconic Jordaan loafers in jade-green leather for the new season.Impeccably crafted in Italy to a streamlined silhouette, this covetable pair is finished with a signature antiqued gold-tone metal Horsebit set into the curved vamp. Let them add a jolt of colour to one of the house's printed dresses.