Repetto

Jolaine Boots

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Ankle-high buffed goatskin boots in black. Round toe. Elasticized gusset at inner side. Zip closure at heel. Pink calfskin lining. Covered block heel. Beige calfskin sole. Tonal hardware. Supplier color: Black Upper: goatskin. Sole: calfskin. Made in France.