Jimmyjane Evoke Vibrating Massage Wheel

$75.49

Sol-o features a powerful, rumbling vibrator inside its grooved, silicone wheel. The elongated silicone handle allows you to easily roll sol-o across the neck, back and body providing muscle relief to those hard-to-reach places. As the grooved surface stimulates the outer muscles The vibration awakens the nerves deeper in the body for powerful muscle relief. Work out your kinks! Jimmyjane evoke vibrating massage wheels are the first ever massagers to combine rolling massage wheels with deep, rumbling vibration. The smooth, silicone wheels easily roll across the contours of the body to relax and invigorate the muscles, while the powerful vibration stimulates the nerves to increase circulation and reduce stress. Unlike other massagers, the revolutionary wheel design makes it easy to move and roll the massager across the body hitting every pressure point. With minimal pressure, evoke turns even the novice to a master masseuse! The EZ griptm- handle makes it easy to relieve stress in those hard to reach areas. Use them alone or with a partner for the perfect DIY massage treatment at home. Choose your sensation! Ez griptm- handle: ergonomically designed silicone handle easy to use: simple two-button operation rechargeable: international USB rechargeable, high quality Lithium Ion battery powerful vibrations: A powerful Japanese motor in the wheel, provides deep rumbling vibrations to the deepest muscles grooved surface: stimulates outer muscles to work out the kinks.