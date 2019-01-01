Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Clare V.
Jewelry Pouch
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clare V
More from Clare V.
DETAILS
Clare V.
Le Zip Tote Bag
$448.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Fannypack
$299.00
from
Clare V
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Flore Woven Bag
$275.00
$220.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Petite Sandy Tote Bag
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted