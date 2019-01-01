Search
Products fromShopBirthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Catbird

Jewelry As Poetry Mini Tray

$12.00
At Catbird
A small tray in our signature pink with a little motto of ours and a smattering of stars and a moon. A perfect little gift to give.
Featured in 1 story
21 Gift Ideas For Difficult Valentines
by Amanda Randone