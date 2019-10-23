William Vintage

Jean Dessès 1953 Crepe One-shoulder Mini Dress

$2719.00

Matches Fashion

This hand-picked red crepe dress from William Vintage was crafted in 1953 by Greek designer Jean Desss, esteemed for his exquisite draping which earned him a position under the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. Mirroring classical sculpture, its conceived with a fitted bust that gathers via the designers signature ruching at the shoulder strap, before turning to reveal a panel elegantly cascading down the back. It features internal boning at the bodice and a weighted hem that ensure a graceful drape. Opt for simple stiletto heels and drop earrings for an evening event.