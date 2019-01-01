Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wilfred
Janvry Dress
$135.00
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Made from a beautiful sheer lace fabric, this mini... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Your Last-Minute New Year's Eve Outfit
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
More from Wilfred
DETAILS
Wilfred
Tavin Dress
$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Aude Dress
$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Knit Slit Skirt
$110.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Margaux Blazer
$228.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted